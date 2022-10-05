Longford feud assault accused sees attempt to lift curfew rejected by judge

An application to have a court imposed curfew lifted by one of two Longford sisters accused of assault was turned down by Judge Bernadette Owens at Longford District Court.

Cindy Duignan (37) of 31 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford and Teresa Dinnegan (35) of 5 Springlawn, Longford made applications to Longford District Court to have bail conditions varied.

Both sisters are charged with assault at the Penneys retail outlet, Longford Shopping Centre on March 16 last.

Solicitor for Teresa Dennigan, Diarmaid Quinn, explained that his client was seeking to have the number of sign on days reduced from three to one. The solicitor also sought to lift a curfew from 10pm to 8am for Cindy Duignan.

Mr Quinn said as a single mother Cindy Dunigan had difficulty bring her children to sports training. Sgt Enda Daly object to the ground for the curfew appeal saying that the football season was coming to a conclusion and all underage games would be finished well before 10pm.

Mr Quinn told the court his client's father has recently been ill and Ms Dunigan had to take him to the hospital. Sgt Daly stated that if the defendant contacted the Gardaí in such circumstances, allowances can be made.

Mr Quinn put forward the point that his client felt she was the victim in this matter and as such that she was being harshly punished.

Judge Owens said such consideration would be dealt with when the matter comes before the court for hearing.

The judge refused the application to lift the curfew, but agreed to vary sign on conditions to one day per week.