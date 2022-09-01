Renowned Longford hotel for sale

A renowned and well established Ballymahon hotel, situated on the doorstep of Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday village, is on the market.

Cooney's Hotel, 14 Main Street, Ballymahon, is being sold by private treaty as a going concern on the instructions of the Cooney Family who are retiring from the hospitality trade.

Lisney say that Cooney's Hotel represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a prominent and well-regarded family run licensed hotel premises. "It is centrally positioned within the commercial core of Ballymahon within the well-established recreational and tourism district of the midlands region further benefiting from the additional exposure afforded to the area through the Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday facility."

Cooney's Hotel comprises a modern purpose built 12 bed hotel and Hospitality complex developed in 2006.

The property is laid out with hotel reception, public bar & lounge, restaurant, kitchens, stores and services to ground floor level complemented by bar stores and cold room to basement level.

'Ah, it's alright': Longford man tells judge over relaxing of assault bail terms A Longford man charged with theft, threatening behaviour and assault following an incident in the county town last month told a court “ah, it's alright” after being advised of the measures he needed to take in seeking to relax his bail conditions.

The First Floor comprises 6 en-suite bedrooms together with function and conferencing facilities.

Second floor comprises a further 6 en-suite bedrooms together with resident's lounge and meeting room with all bedrooms serviced by a passenger lift from the reception lobby.

Externally the property enjoys the benefit of vehicular access off main street leading to a large enclosed rear car parking area.

Lisney highlight that Cooney's Hotel is a well-appointed and excellently maintained licensed hospitality premises that is currently operated on conservative lines thereby affording strong potential to capitalise upon the attractiveness of the district to the leisure and tourism sector of the market.

Longford writers to fore in new poetry book Chasing Shadows is a miscellany of poetry published by Lapwing, under the watchful eyes of Mary Carleton Reynolds, Creative Ireland Longford, Shelley Corcoran, compiler, and Noel Monahan, editor, who has devoted his years to facilitating creative writing in the midlands.

"Furthermore, opportunity is available to scale up the current business model realising the potential of the large site through development and expansion of the existing property subject to planning permission representing an ideal opportunity to generate additional income streams whilst also bolstering food, beverage and accommodation sales."

For further information contact;

Niall Kelly nkelly@lisney.com 01 638 2700 / 085 125 3271

Rory Browne rbrowne@lisney.com 01 638 2700 / 086 806 8933