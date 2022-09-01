Search

01 Sept 2022

Longford writers to fore in new poetry book

Poets at the launch of Chasing Shadows, a miscellany of poetry, on Friday, August 19 in The Green, Edgeworthstown as part of National Heritage Week

Chasing Shadows is a miscellany of poetry published by Lapwing, under the watchful eyes of Mary Carleton Reynolds, Creative Ireland Longford, Shelley Corcoran, compiler, and Noel Monahan, editor, who has devoted his years to facilitating creative writing in the midlands.

The poems in Chasing Shadows were selected blind from a huge entry of hundreds from Ireland to India.

The poems run to one hundred and two pages.

The book has got succinct bios of the contributors at the back.

Chasing Shadows was launched on Friday evening, August 19 in Edgeworthstown’s beautiful Green just across from the Maria Edgeworth Centre as part of National Heritage Week.

Twenty-eight contributing poets read for the occasion. Strad Band complemented the readings. The musicians included Aoibhinn Lynch, All Ireland Winner on the button accordion.

Poets featured in the miscellany include well established names like Irish-Australian Nathanael O’Reilly, Joan McBreen, Patrick Deeley and John Liddy as well as other younger poets making their mark these days David Fallon and S.J.Delaney.

The book also features eighteen Longford writers, some well established and some being their first publication.

Editor Monahan read and re-read all submitted poems blind, he chose the ones best exemplifying for him the music of what happens within the poems. To quote himself in his no clap-trap Introduction, “[the book] has a unique drive to it”.

Forty-six contributors are female and each reader will bring his or her own built-up perceptions to the poems.

If you’re the person who likes to buy your Christmas presents early, stock up on Chasing Shadows.

A memorable book to have any season, autumn, winter, spring or summer.

Chasing Shadows can be purchased digitally from www.lapwingpoetry.com

Hard copy can be purchased and posted through writingpoetrytogether @gmail.com

It was funded by Creative Ireland Longford.

