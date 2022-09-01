'Ah, it's alright': Longford man tells judge over relaxing of assault bail terms

A Longford man charged with theft, threatening behaviour and assault following an incident in the county town last month told a court “ah, it's alright” after being advised of the measures he needed to take in seeking to relax his bail conditions.

John Robertson (32) Moatfarrell, Ballinalee, Co Longford, made the admission last week after appearing at a sitting of Mullingar District Court last Thursday.

Mr Robertson had been due to be in attendance at last week's court sitting soon after proceedings began at 11am.

However, his case had to be put back for 'second calling' on two occasions with Mr Robertson's defence barrister Niall Flynn twice revealing how his client was en route from Longford.

When Mr Roberston eventually arrived, Judge Alan Mitchell said his patience had been tested by the accused man's tardiness.

Mr Flynn, once again, apologised to the court on behalf of Mr Robertson.

It was further revealed the case against the Longford man was still not ready to proceed with directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) still awaited.

Judge Mitchell agreed to adjourn the case until October 18, 2022.

Judge Mitchell advised Mr Robertson of his obligations in the interim and of the measures he needed to take should he wish to revise those terms.

“You still have to comply with all the conditions in the meantime, unless you bring an application to have any (conditions) relaxed,” he told him.

Mr Robertson, standing in the body of the court with his hands behind his back, replied: “Ah it's alright.”