NCT Test frustration for Longford motorists

Longford motorists are facing a wait of up to five months before they can book an appointment to get their vehicle an NCT Test.

It is not the longest waiting time as some motorists in Ireland face a wait of more than six months before they can book an appointment.

As of 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 10, motorists in Dundalk faced the longest wait with the next available slot for a test falling on February 20, 2023.

On Wednesday, August 10, we attempted to book an NCT test in every centre in Ireland to check when the next appointment was available.

At that time, the earliest slot for a test we could find anywhere in the country was October 25 in Clifden and also in Ballina.

Almost 30 of the NCT centres had no availability at the time of checking until 2023.

The RSA said: “NCT test appointment slots are released continually across all centres. Many slots also become available through cancellations or rescheduling of appointments. Some customers may only find dates that are beyond the due date for their NCT.

“If a customer requires an appointment sooner than those available online, they should contact NCTS directly on 01 4135992 or place themselves on the priority list online.”

It claimed that the vast majority of customers on the priority list get an appointment at their preferred test centre within four to five weeks. It added that the overall average booking lead time for an NCT was just over 23 days.

In the first half of this year, around 731,000 NCTs were conducted, but 338,000 were failures, which means they will have to be retested. Tyres, front suspension, headlights and brakes were the most common problems.

The full list of next available slots is below

FULL LIST OF SOONEST AVAILABLE BOOKING SLOTS AT NCT CENTRES IN IRELAND (as of 5.30pm, August 10)

Abbeyfeale - December 19

Arklow – January 18

Athlone – January 23

Ballina – October 25

Ballinasloe – January 6

Cahir – January 4

Cahirciveen – December 5

Carlow – January 4

Carndonagh – December 8

Carrick-on-Shannon – January 16

Castlerea – November 30

Cavan – January 31

Charleville – January 17

Clifden – October 25

Cork – Blarney – January 20

Cork – Little Island – January 24

Deansgrange – February 1

Derrybeg – December 21

Donegal Town – January 3

Drogheda – January 30

Dundalk – February 20

Ennis – November 22

Enniscorthy – January 4

Fonthill – February 2

Galway – December 1

Greenhills – February 2

Kells – January 18

Killarney – January 16

Letterkenny – December 21

Limerick – November 30

Longford – January 18

Macroom – January 30

Monaghan – February 9

Mullingar – January 3

Naas – February 3

Navan – January 30

Nenagh – November 29

Northpoint (Dublin) - February 9

Portlaoise – December 21

Skibereen – February 7

Sligo – December 5

Tralee – December 7

Tuam – December 1

Tullamore – December 21

Waterford – December 8

Westport – November 4

Youghal – January 24