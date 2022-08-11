PICTURES | Longford equine enthusiasts bask in sunshine and thoroughly enjoy Open Day at Traditional Irish Cob Centre of Excellence

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Devine Equestrian hosted an open day at the Traditional Irish Cob Centre of Excellence, Lisanurlan, Longford on Friday, July 29. This open day recognised a unique native Irish horse breed; The Irish Cob.

This selection of photographs captured by Shelley Corcoran

Visitors enjoyed the good weather, beautiful animals and warm hospitality. The Traditional Irish Cob Centre of Excellence is the brainchild of Brigid Devine whose passion for animals is well renowned.

Devine Equestrian is one of Ireland's largest Irish Cob stud farms specialising solely in Traditional Irish Cobs.

This Irish Cob project was set up in 2006 and consists of six of the old traditional type 15/15.3hh Irish Cob Piebald Stallions.

All these stallions are of the same bloodlines (bred by the famous Ballydangan Irish Cobs, Co Galway) and are all related.