PICTURES | Longford equine enthusiasts bask in sunshine and thoroughly enjoy Open Day at Traditional Irish Cob Centre of Excellence

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Devine Equestrian hosted an open day at the Traditional Irish Cob Centre of Excellence, Lisanurlan, Longford on Friday, July 29. This open day recognised a unique native Irish horse breed; The Irish Cob.
We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends! READ MORE BELOW PHOTO
Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Visitors enjoyed the good weather, beautiful animals and warm hospitality. The Traditional Irish Cob Centre of Excellence is the brainchild of Brigid Devine whose passion for animals is well renowned.
Devine Equestrian is one of Ireland's largest Irish Cob stud farms specialising solely in Traditional Irish Cobs.
This Irish Cob project was set up in 2006 and consists of six of the old traditional type 15/15.3hh Irish Cob Piebald Stallions.
All these stallions are of the same bloodlines (bred by the famous Ballydangan Irish Cobs, Co Galway) and are all related.
Defendants Tim Gilchrist Jr (left, wearing white shirt) and Michal Luczak (face covered) outside Mullingar district court on Sunday morning
Billy Beahan, Martin Abel, Frank Kane, Dyna, Gary and Mac at the launch of the Freewheelers MC Midlands Motorcycle Festival Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Longford County Council hosted an official welcome event for members of the Ballinamuck/Essert Twinning Committee on Friday, July 29 Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.