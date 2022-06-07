BREAKING: Miraculous escape for pilot after Longford plane crash

A pilot is being treated in hospital this morning after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in Drumlish last night
A pilot is being treated in hospital this morning after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in Drumlish last night.
Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene on the outskirts of the north Longford town shortly after the incident was reported at around 9:30pm.
The pilot, who is believed to be from the locality, was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.
The scene itself was cordoned off with the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit expected to carry out a full investigation.
Longford fashion to the fore as ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ raises €25,600 for amputees in Bosnia Herzegovina
The place to be on Sunday, May 1 was at the wonderful Breffni Arms Hotel in Arva, Co Cavan.
A statement from the Garda Press Office said: "The accident happened at around 9:30pm Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a light aircraft crash last night 6th of June, 2022 at approximately 9.30pm at Drumlish."
"A male was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar to be treated for his injuries.
"Gardaí preserved the scene pending an investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified."
For more on this breaking story, follow longfordleader.ie
Longford IFA Chair Gavin White hosted guest speakers IFA Director General Damian McDonald and Regional Chair Frank Brady last Thursday night in Longford Rugby Club
A pilot is being treated in hospital this morning after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in Drumlish last night
IFA liquid milk chairperson, Keith O’Boyle said the most up-to-date CSO agricultural input price index has to be an integral part of liquid milk pricing to ensure a supply of fresh milk this winter
Ballymore GAA Club chairperson Greg Walker presenting Jimmy and Carmel Brady with a framed picture of their late son Glenn to mark the final Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle on Sunday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.