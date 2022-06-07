Search

07 Jun 2022

BREAKING: Miraculous escape for pilot after Longford plane crash

BREAKING: Miraculous escape for pilot after Longford plane crash

A pilot is being treated in hospital this morning after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in Drumlish last night

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

07 Jun 2022 11:49 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A pilot is being treated in hospital this morning after the light aircraft he was flying came down in a field in Drumlish last night.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene on the outskirts of the north Longford town shortly after the incident was reported at around 9:30pm.

The pilot, who is believed to be from the locality, was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

The scene itself was cordoned off with the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit expected to carry out a full investigation.

Longford fashion to the fore as ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ raises €25,600 for amputees in Bosnia Herzegovina

The place to be on Sunday, May 1 was at the wonderful Breffni Arms Hotel in Arva, Co Cavan.

 

Longford GAA club makes poignant presentation to mark final Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: "The accident happened at around 9:30pm Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a light aircraft crash last night 6th of June, 2022 at approximately 9.30pm at Drumlish."

"A male was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar to be treated for his injuries.

"Gardaí preserved the scene pending an investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified."

For more on this breaking story, follow longfordleader.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media