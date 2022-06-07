Longford fashion to the fore as ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ raises €25,600 for amputees in Bosnia Herzegovina

The place to be on Sunday, May 1 was at the wonderful Breffni Arms Hotel in Arva, Co Cavan.

Approximately 230 lovely ladies from surrounding counties attended Margaret McEntee’s fundraising event.

Margaret is the owner of Chic Beauty Salon in Longford and a director of Arthur McCluskey Foundation. Her previous fundraising events included “Stars in Their Eyes”, “Concerts in Longford Cathedral”, “10,000 Steps” and “Ladies Who Lunch” raised almost €55,000 to support Miracles Prosthetic Limb Clinic in Mostar.

On May 1, €25,000 was raised by Margaret and her committee. This would not be possible without the generosity of attendees and of local companies and individuals who sponsor the event with cash donations or contributions to the Auctions and Raffles.

The auction on May 1 raised €5,500 and the Raffle €2,800 which is a reflection of the quality of those donations.

Arthur McCluskey Foundation was founded in 2004 to relieve poverty and advance education in Bosnia Herzegovina. Although the Yugoslav war of 1992 - 1995 ended almost 30 years ago, life is a real struggle for many people. Poverty is widespread, especially for amputees who live on the margins of society.

The government does not provide prosthetics for children born without limbs. Nor do they provide limbs for civilians who lose limbs to weapons of war, such as landmines and grenades, nor for civilians who lose limbs to accidents or illness.

As there are still an estimated 80,000 landmines in the ground, many more people will lose lives and limbs. The mines are made of plastic and are therefore very difficult to detect for the Clearance Programme personnel.

The Divita Miracles Clinic in Mostar is the only facility where these amputees can be provided with limbs free of charge.

The Clinic depends completely on donations and fundraising events in order to support these people. A good fitting limb enables many amputees to find work, support their families and take their place in society. The reality is that limbs wear out depending on the lifestyle of the user and need to be replaced.

The beautifully dressed Ladies were greeted by a glass of bubbly and they later enjoyed an excellent meal.

That was followed by a fashion show by Aine Farrell of “Aine’s Boutique” and Louise Brennan of “Fabiani” showing stock from their Longford shops.



As always, Gerry Brady was a superb MC and proved once again that he missed his calling as a comedian!

A very welcome addition to the event were six lovely Ukrainian ladies who are staying at the Longford Arms at the moment.

They were guests of the charity directors and they received a warm, Irish welcome. They were assured of our support and prayers for an end to war.

With your help, Margaret has raised €81,000+ through fundraising over the years. The funds are hugely appreciated by the Clinic staff and amputees in Bosnia Herzegovina.

Limbs are provided free of charge but the Clinic depends completely on donations and fundraising.



A well-fitting limb enables many amputees to work, to earn money for their families and to take their place in society. A simple below the knee prosthetic leg costs in the region of €2,500.

If any readers would like to help amputees, it is not too late. There are 33 urgent cases on the Clinic waiting list at the moment and about 1,600 people in need of limbs.

Parts can only be ordered by the Clinic when they have funds in their account.

Can you help? The gift of a limb to an amputee is life-changing. Please visit: www.arthurmc.com and click the “Donate Now” button. You can donate in £ or € by cards or PayPal. Alternatively, you can transfer money directly to our account or post cheques – all the information is on the Donation Page. You can tick “Ladies Who Lunch” or “Prosthetic Limbs” from the dropbox menu.

Margaret’s fellow directors wish to thank her and those who helped plan this amazing event.

They also want to thank the management and staff at the Breffni Arms Hotel, the musicians Niall & John Gormley and Fulton who provided the Prosecco, Aine and Louise for their excellent fashion show and all the glamorous ladies who made the day so very special.

Please visit the Arthur McCluskey Foundation website to find out more about their projects – house refurbishment, student sponsorship, support for orphans, addicts, victims of abuse etc. 100% of all donations received by Arthur McCluskey Foundation reach the projects and people in need in Bosnia Herzegovina.