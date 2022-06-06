Longford GAA club makes poignant presentation to mark final Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle

Over one hundred cyclists left from the Ballymore GAA club grounds in Ballybrien, north Longford on Sunday and set out to complete what was the final Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle.

Over the years since Glenn's very untimely death following an accident on 10th of 10th 2010 (October 10, 2010) his family and many friends have organised this cycle in his memory and have raised great funds for many deserving charities.

Just before the cycle set out on Sunday, Glenn's parents Carmel and Jimmy and his sister Amy thanked everyone who helped and supported them since that sad night and all who took part in the cycle annually.

On their return to Ballybrien each participant was treated to well deserved refreshments and the chairperson of Ballymore club Gregg Walker presented Jimmy and Carmel with a framed picture of Glenn at different stages of his playing career with the club.

We say well done to all involved over the years and wish the Brady family the very best for the future and may the forever young Glenn rest in peace.