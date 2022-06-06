Search

07 Jun 2022

Longford GAA club makes poignant presentation to mark final Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle

Longford GAA club makes poignant presentation to mark final Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle

Ballymore GAA Club chairperson Greg Walker presenting Jimmy and Carmel Brady with a framed picture of their late son Glenn to mark the final Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle on Sunday

Reporter:

Sean Kilbride

06 Jun 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

bunlahynotes5@gmail.com

Over one hundred cyclists left from the Ballymore GAA club grounds in Ballybrien, north Longford on Sunday and set out to complete what was the final Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle.

Over the years since Glenn's very untimely death following an accident on 10th of 10th 2010 (October 10, 2010) his family and many friends have organised this cycle in his memory and have raised great funds for many deserving charities.

Longford roadworks akin to building London Underground

Longford model Maura Higgins among celebrities in brand-new series of ‘Cooking With The Stars’

Ivana Bacik eyes Longford Labour gains

Just before the cycle set out on Sunday, Glenn's parents Carmel and Jimmy and his sister Amy thanked everyone who helped and supported them since that sad night and all who took part in the cycle annually.

On their return to Ballybrien each participant was treated to well deserved refreshments and the chairperson of Ballymore club Gregg Walker presented Jimmy and Carmel with a framed picture of Glenn at different stages of his playing career with the club.

We say well done to all involved over the years and wish the Brady family the very best for the future and may the forever young Glenn rest in peace. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media