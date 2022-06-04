Award winning Longford business making a big impression at Bord Bia Bloom festival

Award winning Longford business, Lough Ree Distillery, yesterday (Friday, June 3) welcomed two special visitors to their stand at the Bord Bia Bloom festival which continues at the Phoenix Park until Monday, June 6.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy dropped by the The Bloom Inn where they met with Sheila Mullen and Michael Clancy of Lough Ree Distillery and were introduced to their award winning spirits.

Based in Lanesboro, Lough Ree Distillery was founded in 2018 by the Clancy family, siblings Michael and Peter Clancy, Sheila Mullen.

It is best known for its Sling Shot Gin; Bart’s Blended Whiskey; The Bridge Series Whiskey; vodka and other spirits.

Lough Ree Distillery is among 80 artisanal producers at the Food Village over the five days of #BordBiaBloom2022 .

If you’re attending #bordbiabloom2022 this weekend, why not drop by and visit the Lough Ree Distillery stand, meet the team and taste their range of award winning gins, vodkas and whiskies at the Bloom Inn.

They are also running a competition for a pair of Slingshot Gin School tickets, and you must visit the Lough Ree Distillery stand to enter. Winner will be announced next Tuesday.

The past week has seen Lough Ree Distillery pick up yet another prestigious accolade as Bart’s Blended Irish Whiskey, named in memory of their father, was awarded Best in Category and a Silver Medal at the American Distilling Institute awards 2022.

Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO said, “Bord Bia is delighted to return to the Phoenix Park for our annual showcase of the best of Irish gardening, horticulture, food and drink. It’s great to once again bring together the many talented people who are a part of Bord Bia Bloom, from garden designers and growers; to food producers, conservationists, chefs, musicians and artists.

"Bord Bia has made additional efforts this year to maintain a safe and environmentally sound space for all to enjoy, while ensuring that visitors come away enthused about how they can enhance their outdoor environments in a sustainable way. Whether you’re a regular attendee, a new gardening enthusiast, or simply looking to enjoy a great day out, there’s plenty to inspire people over the five days.”