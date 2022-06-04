Longford tourism providers attend networking event

Matt Farrell, The Maria Edgeworth Centre; Fiona Egan, Cloughan Farm & Cookery School; Gráinne Cornally, Fáilte Ireland; Sheila Mullen, Lough Ree Distillery and Marcus Doran, Knights & Conquests
Nearly 80 tourism businesses from across Ireland's Hidden Heartlands region, including Longford, met last Friday for the first Fáilte Ireland in person networking event since 2019 in the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone.
The purpose of the event was for accommodation, attraction and activity providers to learn more about the breadth of experiences that are on offer in the region, as they work side by side to develop a strong cross-selling culture across the destination.
A number of ten-minute, one-to-one sessions took place so businesses could showcase their products and explore how they can develop future themed ‘bundle’ or experiences, to build on the experiences Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands offers, positioning it as a compelling holiday destination for Summer 2022 and beyond.
Paddy Mathews, Head of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands at Fáilte Ireland, said, “As we enter the busy summer season it is opportune to bring tourism businesses and local authorities together so they can learn what else is on their doorstep for visitors.
"We are pleased to be working with so many businesses and local authorities to build great itineraries and ‘bundle’ tourism offerings to create more reasons for visitors to stay and enjoy the wonderful experiences available in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.”
