Search

04 Jun 2022

Longford tourism providers attend networking event

Longford tourism providers attend networking event

Matt Farrell, The Maria Edgeworth Centre; Fiona Egan, Cloughan Farm & Cookery School; Gráinne Cornally, Fáilte Ireland; Sheila Mullen, Lough Ree Distillery and Marcus Doran, Knights & Conquests

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

04 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Nearly 80 tourism businesses from across Ireland's Hidden Heartlands region, including Longford, met last Friday for the first Fáilte Ireland in person networking event since 2019 in the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone.

The purpose of the event was for accommodation, attraction and activity providers to learn more about the breadth of experiences that are on offer in the region, as they work side by side to develop a strong cross-selling culture across the destination.

Longford Vintage Show & Family Fun Day to make showstopping return this weekend

Three years on from its last staging, Longford Vintage Club are preparing to host arguably its biggest and most eagerly awaited yearly showcases this weekend.

PICTURES | Longford basks in sunshine as Youthfest gig lives up to the 'Hype'

A magical treat in every bite at Longford’s new Dawat Indian Restaurant

A number of ten-minute, one-to-one sessions took place so businesses could showcase their products and explore how they can develop future themed ‘bundle’ or experiences, to build on the experiences Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands offers, positioning it as a compelling holiday destination for Summer 2022 and beyond.

Paddy Mathews, Head of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands at Fáilte Ireland, said, “As we enter the busy summer season it is opportune to bring tourism businesses and local authorities together so they can learn what else is on their doorstep for visitors.

"We are pleased to be working with so many businesses and local authorities to build great itineraries and ‘bundle’ tourism offerings to create more reasons for visitors to stay and enjoy the wonderful experiences available in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media