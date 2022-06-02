Search

03 Jun 2022

PICTURES | Longford basks in sunshine as Youthfest gig lives up to the 'Hype'

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

02 Jun 2022 11:44 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Hype Youth Festival, promoted by the Attic House Teen Project and supported by Longford Live & Local and Longford County Council, is a music festival for young people and about young people.

And last Saturday, in glorious sunshine, the event returned to Longford's Connolly Barracks for the first time since 2019 and it featured performances from Wild Youth, Marty Guilfoyle and Fergal Darcy.

Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran captured these lovely photos from Hype and make sure to tag your friends!

