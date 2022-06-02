PICTURES | Longford basks in sunshine as Youthfest gig lives up to the 'Hype'

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Hype Youth Festival, promoted by the Attic House Teen Project and supported by Longford Live & Local and Longford County Council, is a music festival for young people and about young people.
And last Saturday, in glorious sunshine, the event returned to Longford's Connolly Barracks for the first time since 2019 and it featured performances from Wild Youth, Marty Guilfoyle and Fergal Darcy.
Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran captured these lovely photos from Hype and make sure to tag your friends!
