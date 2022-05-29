PICTURES | Great celebrations at Longford school as Hanna wins Allied Recycling design an advert competition

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

To celebrate Allied Recycling serving the people of Longford for over a year with a household wheelie bin collection service they invited children between the ages of 5 and 16 from Longford schools to design an advert.

Allied Recycling is a family run business who are committed to providing a greener future. With that in mind they asked entrants to submit artwork that was compost or recycling focused. They had a great response, with schools all over the county submitting entries.

Congratulations to Hanna Zajac (aged 10) from Sacred Heart Primary School, Granard, Co Longford who was the winner of the competition.

Allied Recycling were delighted to present Hanna with a €500 voucher and present the Sacred Heart National School with €1,000 worth of equipment. Hanna’s winning artwork can be seen on the side of the Allied Recycling collection vehicle to be admired by all.

Caption: At the prize giving were Timmy Fitzpatrick and Martin McCabe with Sacred Heart Primary School, Granard principal Marrett Smith, teacher Lorna Shields and winner Hanna Zajac Picture: Shelley Corcoran