Down Memory Lane | A Longford 21st birthday bash and other pictorial memories from 2007

In this trip Down Memory Lane we reproduce a selection of great pictorial memories from 2007, including Charlotte Farrell's 21st birthday celebrations, Intergenerational Day in St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford and the opening of Johnston Pharmacy in Lanesboro.
Former Independent Cllr Christy Warnock with his son and current Longford County Councillor Gerry Warnock following the latter's re-election in 2014
