A magical treat in every bite at Longford’s new Dawat Indian Restaurant

If you fancy a taste of the exotic and an authentic and premium dining experience, then look no further than Longford town’s newest restaurant, Dawat Indian Restaurant.

Shakambari Devi Chmoli, Ram Narayan, Martin Tancos, Diwakar Vniyal and Simona Gujdova - Picture by: Shelley Corcoran

Dawat Indian Restaurant and Takeaway is now open at Unit 1, Weavers Hall, Market Square Longford under the ownership of vastly experienced and accomplished Master Chef Ram Narayan.

Ram has more than 30 years of experience working in 5 Star hotels and restaurants around the globe in locations like New Delhi, Kenya and Dubai along with restaurants in Ireland. And he is assuring his Longford customers of excellent service and top class cuisine.

“At Dawat we pride ourselves on the ability to offer our customers delicious and authentic Indian food, created to the highest standards. Every single meal we make is unique. We guarantee a magical treat in every bite and that you won’t be disappointed,” explained Ram.

Dawat Indian Restaurant is the perfect venue for a party, special family event or business celebration, catering for large and small groups.

PIC: Shakambari Devi Chmoli and Ram Narayan

Ram is very excited about the opening of the new Longford restaurant. “It is the second Dawat Indian Restaurant as we also have a restaurant in Claremorris, Co Mayo.

“The people of Claremorris have been exceptionally supportive of us and thankfully we are very busy and we are hoping the Longford restaurant will be just as successful.”

Dawat's menu has been specially designed to cater for the Irish market and is full of rich flavours and contains delightful combinations of a variety of chicken, meat and vegetable dishes all cooked with freshly ground spices and ingredients all prepared to the highest standards.

Simona and Nikola Gujdova - Picture by: Shelley Corcoran

This little haven offers a number of special dishes and classics like Tikka Masala, Korma, Passanda, Butter Chicken, Kashmiri, Sali Lamb, La Jawab, Mehti Malai, Rogan Josh, Kolapuri, Vindaloo, Madras, Patiya, Jalfrezy, Balti and Bhuna.

And Ram says that if a customer wishes to have a dish that may not be on the menu, that he can cater for their request.

As we look forward to the June Bank Holiday weekend, Dawat Indian Restaurant is offering customers a number of specials, including dine-in for two people will receive a welcome drink and table of four will receive a free bottle of wine. And the Takeaway special this weekend, is buy two mains and get a third one free.

To really appreciate great Indian food and its freshness, book a table now. Dawat's Indian food offers a delicate control of spice as opposed to heat, proper cooking and comes highly recommended.

Balram Chamoli, Ram Narayan, Pawan Prakash, Neelam Chamoli, Shakambari Chamoli, Aarna and Veda Chamoli at Dawat Indian Restaurant and Takeaway - Picture by: Shelley Corcoran

Dawat Indian Restaurant, Market Square, Longford is open from 5pm to 11pm daily, including bank holidays and it offers customers indoor dining and a takeaway and delivery service.

For more information, table bookings and takeaway orders you can call 043 33 28608 or 086 1656320. You can check out the full menu and order online at www.dawatrestaurant.ie and also on www.just-eat.ie

Also check out and like the Dawat Longford Facebook page.

PIC: The interior of Dawat Indian Restaurant, Market Square, Longford

*SPONSORED CONTENT