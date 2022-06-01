Search

01 Jun 2022

Tributes paid as father of Longford/Westmeath junior minister dies

The late Peter Burke Snr (left) and his son, Junior Housing Minister Peter Burke TD (right)

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

01 Jun 2022 1:36 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Sympathy has been expressed with Junior Housing Minister Peter Burke and his family upon the death of his father Peter Burke Snr following a brave battle with illness. 

The father of one, of Clonmore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, passed away at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar on Monday, May 30 surrounded by his loving family.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan extended her sympathies and those of the Longford Fine Gael party membership.

"My deepest condolences to Minister Peter Burke and his family," she said.

"The loss of any parent is traumatic and the thoughts and prayers of all the Fine Gael party are with Peter and his family."

Cllr Nolan said the one solace the wider Burke family could take with them is how gratified Mr Burke Snr was in the political achievements of his only son.

"I know his Dad was very, very proud of Peter and how his star is still rising and all credit to his Dad for supporting him all the way. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the Burke family today," she added.

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy followed suit by extending his own sympathies and those of the local Fine Gael party to his Oireachtas colleague and his family.

The late Peter Burke Snr is survived by his wife Mary, loving father to Peter TD, and loving grandfather to Leo and Ted.

Peter will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Olivia, sisters Doreen, Betty, Julia, Pauline, Mary, Olive and Hilda, brothers Edmund, Denis and Philip, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Matthew and Mary and his brother Mattie.

The later Peter Burke Snr will lie in repose at Gilsenans Funeral Home, Mullingar today (Wednesday) from 3.30pm concluding with prayers at 7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow at 1pm in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery. 

Local News

