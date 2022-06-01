Longford woman grew cannabis plants in her garden, court hears

A woman who grew €20,000 worth of cannabis plants in her home has received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for three years
A woman who grew €20,000 worth of cannabis plants in her home has received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for three years.
Matylda Kubiak, Ferefad, Longford, made no effort to hide the fact she was growing cannabis plants, which were growing in her garden and the windows of her home.
Judge Keenan Johnson accepted this was not a major operation, with the cannabis being for Ms Kubiak’s personal use.
After obtaining a search warrant, Gardaí discovered 25 mature cannabis plants at the property, each worth approximately €800.
They also discovered €890 worth of dried cannabis.
Katie Farrell, Donall Mac an Bheatha, Seamus McCormack, Ursula McGoey, Arthur Conlon, Willie Dowler, Wille Flanagan, Claire McCormack, Joe Farrell, Michael Conlon, Sean Ryan and Tom Seery
A woman who grew €20,000 worth of cannabis plants in her home has received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for three years
Saoirse O'Toole presented with her prize by Deputy School Principal, Moyne Community School Paddy McPhillips
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.