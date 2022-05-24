Massive boost for region as Leitrim-based company announces 300 new jobs

Irish software company Cora Systems has announced the creation of over 300 new jobs.

The company already has a team of 125 in its headquarters in Carrick-on-Shannon as well as throughout the UK and US. It now intends to add an initial 100 jobs in the next 12 months and more than 200 additional jobs by 2024.

Longford councillors debate calls to cut VAT on defibrillator devices The issue of VAT was tackled more than once at last week’s meeting of Longford County Council.

Half the jobs will be placed in the Cora Systems Irish head office and surrounding hinterland through modern hybrid working arrangements whilst the rest will be placed in their US offices and come on the back of huge growth with the company having secured €60m in new business since January and on the back of 330% growth year on year.

The new roles will be made up of expanding the company’s Irish Research and Development team, global sales, and marketing positions as well as roles in their solutions and professional services teams across the globe.

Of particular importance in the new roles to be based in Ireland will be in the R&D department where staff will work with the latest technology and innovation around Predictive Analytics, Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence.

To date Cora Systems have also been working closely with Atlantic Technology University (formerly IT Sligo) with their work placement and graduate programmes which have yielded a fantastic contribution of well-educated and qualified employees and this is set to further grow and be developed over the next few years with that third level institution and this is further to relocation opportunities from the company.

Founder and CEO of Cora Systems, Philip Martin said “As a bootstrapped company, we’ve been able to focus not just on profitability but also on product innovation. During the pandemic, we invested €10m in our people and product which has resulted in year-on-year growth of 330%.

“This puts Cora, globally, in an exclusive hyper-growth SaaS category. The ongoing structural changes to global supply chains has resulted in significant challenges for large enterprises, leading to losses of hundreds of millions in some cases.

“Cora streamlines and centralizes all the data required to help our clients deliver their projects on time and on budget, thanks to seamless integration of schedules, forecasting, resources and financial controls, ultimately protecting the bottom line.

“Furthermore, our growth has been partly fuelled by some great C-suite hires in the USA and Ireland and we provide an amazing place to work by the River Shannon where we offer an array of benefits including remote/hybrid working options, relocation/secondment opportunities and the chance to work at the cutting edge of leading technologies,” he continued.

'It's a dream come true': Longford rally driver tells of joy at competing in World Rally Championship A Longford businessman turned rally driving extraordinaire has spoken of his delight at rubbing shoulders with the sport's elite at the World Rally Championships in Portugal.

Cora Systems is a worldwide leader in providing enterprise decision-making solutions for predictable revenue and margins to global organizations and government agencies.

It helps its clients manage large-scale programs and portfolios of projects, giving project managers and C-level execs the control, governance, and insight to make better decisions.

Every day, over $100 billion worth of projects are managed on Cora System’s platform, supporting hundreds of thousands of users across multiple locations in over 50 countries around the globe.

Headquartered in Ireland and with regional offices in Atlanta (GA, USA), Dublin (Ire), and Bedford (UK), Cora Systems’ client roster includes Allergan Pharmaceuticals, Automated Logic, Honeywell, and the UK’s National Health Service.