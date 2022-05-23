Search

23 May 2022

'It's a dream come true': Longford rally driver tells of joy at competing in World Rally Championship

Paul Rowley

Paul Rowley ahead of the off at the Portugal leg of the WRC at the weekend

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

23 May 2022 8:11 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford businessman turned rally driving extraordinaire has spoken of his delight at rubbing shoulders with the sport's elite at the World Rally Championships in Portugal.

New York based Killoe native Paul Rowley was the first Longford man to complete the Portuguese leg of an event which is readily viewed as the discipline's highest level of competition worldwide.

The 55-year-old and his Waterford based navigator Andy Hayes in their Hyundai i20N more than held their own in what is one of the oldest and most popular rounds of the WRC in Porto over the course of four action packed days.

Paul, who is the CEO of New York based firm Admore Air Conditioning Corporation, said the feat was one which had been the best part of three and a half decades in the making.

"I suppose my interest in rallying began back in 1985 when I was a student in St Mel's," he said.

"There was a couple of us going around at the time, Ian Heslin from Shroid, a couple of the Bracken's from Clonee and a lad called Bounce McKenna from Killoe.

"It was around then, we got an old Mark 2 Ford Escort and we decided to make a rally car out of it. That was the start of it."

Upon emigrating to America and building the Admore brand from the ground up, it was only in the last 15 years or so that Paul opted to return to his first love.

"I did a lot of rallying in Ireland and it's where I want to be (in terms of rallying) as there is such passion for the sport there."

Paul reserved a special mention for team manager Philip Case and fellow Irish rally driver Craig Breen who finished eighth overall.

The father of three, who is the younger brother of St Mel's College principal Declan Rowley said the experience is one which he would always cherish.

"The imagination and aspiration of a young fella just to be a rally driver was huge and then the progression from that while not knowing you would ever go far enough to compete at world level is just a dream come true," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media