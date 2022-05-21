Longford punter lands €33,000 profit with €1 Lotto flutter
A punter in County Longford is celebrating this weekend after they conquered massive Lotto odds with a tiny bet to scoop a sensational five-figure sum of cash.
The anonymous punter placed their bet in a BoyleSports shop in the county and only parted with €1, but they were aiming high by taking on odds of 33,000/1 for four numbers to drop out in the main EuroMillions draw on Friday evening.
The odds started to plummet however when the draw got under way and they were smashed completely within seconds as 8, 22, 23 and 32 all rolled out.
The customer was then able to return to the shop to collect a stunning total of €33,001 for their tiny investment.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Hats off to our County Longford customer on their staggering coup which only required a piece of small change. With €33,001 to show for it, their big thinking has paid off and we congratulate them on a memorable win.”
