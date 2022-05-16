Search

16 May 2022

Colin Fayne's charity cycle raises €2,414 for Disabled People of Longford

Colin Fayne presenting cheque for €2,414 to Mark McClean (Chairperson DPOL)

16 May 2022 3:00 PM

Lanesboro native Colin Fayne recently completed a cycle from Maynooth to Clondra to raise funds for Disabled People of Longford (DPOL).

Colin presented DPOL with a cheque for €2,414 and the woodwork class in the Phoenix Centre presented him with a bog oak sculpture which was made in the Centre.

Pictures show Mark McClean (Chairperson DPOL) presenting Colin with the bog oak and Colin presenting cheque to him. The bottom picture is the woodwork class in the Phoenix Centre with Colin

