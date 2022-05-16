Colin Fayne's charity cycle raises €2,414 for Disabled People of Longford

Colin Fayne presenting cheque for €2,414 to Mark McClean (Chairperson DPOL)
Lanesboro native Colin Fayne recently completed a cycle from Maynooth to Clondra to raise funds for Disabled People of Longford (DPOL).
Colin presented DPOL with a cheque for €2,414 and the woodwork class in the Phoenix Centre presented him with a bog oak sculpture which was made in the Centre.
Longford at home to Fermanagh in the first round of the Tailteann Cup
Longford will have home advantage against Fermanagh in the first round of the Northern Section in the inaugural Tailteann Cup Senior Football Championship with the game to be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on May 28/29.
Pictures show Mark McClean (Chairperson DPOL) presenting Colin with the bog oak and Colin presenting cheque to him. The bottom picture is the woodwork class in the Phoenix Centre with Colin
Déirdre Orme, (left), was delighted to accept 'The Carmel Fay Perpetual Trophy' on behalf of Knights and Conquests from Sinead Fay
A man caught at the wheel uninsured while taking a car out for a test drive has been fined €250 by District Court Judge Bernadette Owens.
Ultan and Eileen McCabe receiving their 2022 award from the national president of the Contract Bridge Association of Ireland Mr Pat O’Mahony
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.