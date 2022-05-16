Search

16 May 2022

Longford at home to Fermanagh in the first round of the Tailteann Cup

Knock-out game to be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on May 28/29

longford gaa

Darren Gallagher on the attack for Longford against Fermanagh in the NFL Division 3 clash at the end of February Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

16 May 2022 11:22 AM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Longford will have home advantage against Fermanagh in the first round of the Northern Section in the inaugural Tailteann Cup Senior Football Championship with the game to be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on May 28/29.

The draw for the preliminary round and first round was made by GAA President Larry McCarthy on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland. 

The new Tailteann Cup will be played on a knock-out basis, and organised geographically in Northern and Southern sections, up until the semi-final stage. There will be a draw made for each round. New York will enter the Competition at the quarter-final stage.

The complete draw is as follows:

Northern Section 

First Round 

Longford v Fermanagh

Leitrim  v Antrim

Sligo v London

Cavan v Down

Games to be played on May 28/29 

Southern Section

Preliminary Round

Wexford v Offaly

Wicklow v Waterford

Games to be played on May 21/22 

Southern Section 

First Round

Wexford or Offaly v Wicklow or Waterford

Carlow v Tipperary

Laois v Westmeath 

Games to be played on May 28/29 

It is a fairly favourable draw for Longford who will be going all out in the bid to gain revenge for the 3-11 to 1-10 defeat against Fermanagh in the 2022 National League Division 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park at the end of February. 

Local News

