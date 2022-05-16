Longford at home to Fermanagh in the first round of the Tailteann Cup

Darren Gallagher on the attack for Longford against Fermanagh in the NFL Division 3 clash at the end of February Photo: Syl Healy
Longford will have home advantage against Fermanagh in the first round of the Northern Section in the inaugural Tailteann Cup Senior Football Championship with the game to be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on May 28/29.
The draw for the preliminary round and first round was made by GAA President Larry McCarthy on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.
The new Tailteann Cup will be played on a knock-out basis, and organised geographically in Northern and Southern sections, up until the semi-final stage. There will be a draw made for each round. New York will enter the Competition at the quarter-final stage.
The complete draw is as follows:
Northern Section
First Round
Longford v Fermanagh
Leitrim v Antrim
Sligo v London
Cavan v Down
Games to be played on May 28/29
Southern Section
Preliminary Round
Wexford v Offaly
Wicklow v Waterford
Games to be played on May 21/22
Southern Section
First Round
Wexford or Offaly v Wicklow or Waterford
Carlow v Tipperary
Laois v Westmeath
Games to be played on May 28/29
It is a fairly favourable draw for Longford who will be going all out in the bid to gain revenge for the 3-11 to 1-10 defeat against Fermanagh in the 2022 National League Division 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park at the end of February.
