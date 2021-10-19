Colin Fayne undertaking charity cycle for Disabled People of Longford (DPOL)

Colin Fayne is undertaking a charity cycle for the Disabled People of Longford (DPOL) along the Royal Canal Greenway from Maynooth to Clondra this Friday, October 22.

Originally from Lanesboro, Colin played gaelic football with local club Rathcline for many years and since his father–in-law Ollie Gilhooley works as woodwork teacher for DPOL, he thought ‘it would be nice to try and fundraise for this worthy organisation in Longford’.

Previously, Colin completed the New York Marathon in 2010, and also the Ring of Kerry in 2016, all for charity and he is looking forward to this weekend’s fundraiser. “The greenway is a flatter terrain but definitely will be just as picturesque along the canal,” he enthused.

Ailish Smyth, who is manager of The Phoenix Centre, a HSE funded Resource Centre working in partnership with Disabled People of Longford (DPOL) for people with physical and sensory disabilities, said they are very grateful to Colin.

The money raised from Colin’s cycle will go towards a new bus which has been CLAR funded but there will be a 10% shortfall.

Ailish explained, “We are a day service for people with disabilities. HSE grants funding to DPOL to run woodwork and art classes. LWETB provides tutors in gardening, beauty and chair pilates.

“Buses are provided by DPOL. The running costs are paid for by HSE and people with physical and sensory disabilities are driven in by HSE staff to classes in the Phoenix Centre and to occupational therapy and physio appointments.”

Colin’s cycle will start from Maynooth on Friday, October 22 and he is aiming towards a 9am start.

He explained, “Anyone interested in joining in the cycle can contact the DPOL to organise numbers or whoever wants to start the cycle from Maynooth or Mullingar, you are more than welcome.

“For anyone wanting to get to Maynooth in the morning or if you wish to join at Mullingar, we could do a decent stop-off at Mullingar for 30 minutes or more to refuel!

“If anyone wishes to contribute, please see the Disabled People of Longford-Canal Greenway Cycle GoFundMe Page https://gofund.me/30424058 or alternatively you can contribute by contacting the DPOL office at 043 33 32480.”