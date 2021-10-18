Late Jimmy Walker loved to reminisce about olden times and he was blessed with a great memory

On Monday, October 11 we were all saddened when the news became known that Jimmy Walker of Tully, Coolarty had passed to his eternal reward following a short illness and peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St James's Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Mary, Jimmy was in his 90th year and he was the last surviving member of a family of seven children of Patrick and Agnes Walker of Coolarty.

Jimmy was also predeceased by his nephews Denis Gettings and Pat Walker, niece Agnes Quinn and Mary's niece, Marie Hourican.

Jimmy was a kind, decent, quiet spoken gentleman who loved to reminisce about olden times and he was blessed with a great memory.

Up until recently Jimmy could recall his childhood days and tell of his working days on the Tully Estate and how he was treated kindly by Major Bond.

Jimmy and Mary were a lovely couple who really enjoyed their over sixty years of marriage and more recently when Mary's health failed Jimmy's day started with Mass in either Granard or Edgeworthstown and then he made the journey to Longford to spend the day with his beloved wife.

Unfortunately for Jimmy, the Covid-19 restrictions prevented him from doing this but he called Mary every day and he always spoke very highly of the care she was receiving in St Joseph's.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by Mary, his nieces and nephews and their families and also by Hugh Hourican and family Ciara, Shona, Aaron and Ryan and we extend sincere sympathy to all at this sad time.

Jimmy was laid to rest in Aughafin cemetery following Mass in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Thursday last. October 14.

May he rest in peace.