Search

18/10/2021

Late Jimmy Walker loved to reminisce about olden times and he was blessed with a great memory

Late Jimmy Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford

Late Jimmy Walker loved to reminisce about olden times and he was blessed with a great memory

The late Jimmy Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford

Reporter:

Sean Kilbride

Email:

bunlahynotes5@gmail.com

On Monday, October 11 we were all saddened when the news became known that Jimmy Walker of Tully, Coolarty had passed to his eternal reward following a short illness and peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St James's Hospital, Dublin. 

Beloved husband of Mary, Jimmy was in his 90th year and he was the last surviving member of a family of seven children of Patrick and Agnes Walker of Coolarty.

Jimmy was also predeceased by his nephews Denis Gettings and Pat Walker, niece Agnes Quinn and Mary's niece, Marie Hourican.

Jimmy was a kind, decent, quiet spoken gentleman who loved to reminisce about olden times and he was blessed with a great memory.

Up until recently Jimmy could recall his childhood days and tell of his working days on the Tully Estate and how he was treated kindly by Major Bond.

Jimmy and Mary were a lovely couple who really enjoyed their over sixty years of marriage and more recently when Mary's health failed Jimmy's day started with Mass in either Granard or Edgeworthstown and then he made the journey to Longford to spend the day with his beloved wife.

Unfortunately for Jimmy, the Covid-19 restrictions prevented him from doing this but he called Mary every day and he always spoke very highly of the care she was receiving in St Joseph's.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by Mary, his nieces and nephews and their families and also by Hugh Hourican and family Ciara, Shona, Aaron and Ryan and we extend sincere sympathy to all at this sad time.

Jimmy was laid to rest in Aughafin cemetery following Mass in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Thursday last. October 14.

May he rest in peace. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media