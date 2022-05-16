Popular Longford heritage and visitor centre delighted to win Carmel Fay Cup

Déirdre Orme, (left), was delighted to accept 'The Carmel Fay Perpetual Trophy' on behalf of Knights and Conquests from Sinead Fay
Déirdre Orme, manager of Knights and Conquests, was delighted to accept 'The Carmel Fay Perpetual Trophy' on behalf of Knights and Conquests at a presentation night last Friday.
'Warrior Spirit' by Knights and Conquests Norman Heritage and Visitor Centre was awarded the Best Overall Entry in the Granard Easter Festival parade following independent adjudication.
Screening of Clonfin set for Ballymahon Library
Ballymahon Library will host a screening of the documentary Clonfin on Tuesday, May 17 at 7.30pm.
The Perpetual Trophy was presented by Sinead Fay and is dedicated to the memory of her mother Carmel - former town councillor and community stalwart, who along with husband Paul, was deeply involved in Granard life.
Déirdre Orme commented, "Thank you to everyone that made this happen, it was our pleasure to take part and contribute a little to the colour and atmosphere of the festival. We'll be very proud to have 'The Carmel Fay Cup' on display in our centre.
“To the band of volunteers, this one is for you!
“To all who contributed to our award winning ensemble and all who continue to dedicate their time and effort to support our community project - míle, míle buíochas!"
Déirdre Orme, (left), was delighted to accept 'The Carmel Fay Perpetual Trophy' on behalf of Knights and Conquests from Sinead Fay
A man caught at the wheel uninsured while taking a car out for a test drive has been fined €250 by District Court Judge Bernadette Owens.
Ultan and Eileen McCabe receiving their 2022 award from the national president of the Contract Bridge Association of Ireland Mr Pat O’Mahony
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.