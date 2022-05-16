Popular Longford heritage and visitor centre delighted to win Carmel Fay Cup

Déirdre Orme, manager of Knights and Conquests, was delighted to accept 'The Carmel Fay Perpetual Trophy' on behalf of Knights and Conquests at a presentation night last Friday.

'Warrior Spirit' by Knights and Conquests Norman Heritage and Visitor Centre was awarded the Best Overall Entry in the Granard Easter Festival parade following independent adjudication.

The Perpetual Trophy was presented by Sinead Fay and is dedicated to the memory of her mother Carmel - former town councillor and community stalwart, who along with husband Paul, was deeply involved in Granard life.

Déirdre Orme commented, "Thank you to everyone that made this happen, it was our pleasure to take part and contribute a little to the colour and atmosphere of the festival. We'll be very proud to have 'The Carmel Fay Cup' on display in our centre.

“To the band of volunteers, this one is for you!

“To all who contributed to our award winning ensemble and all who continue to dedicate their time and effort to support our community project - míle, míle buíochas!"