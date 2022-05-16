Search

16 May 2022

Popular Longford heritage and visitor centre delighted to win Carmel Fay Cup

Popular Longford heritage and visitor centre delighted to win Carmel Fay Cup

Déirdre Orme, (left), was delighted to accept 'The Carmel Fay Perpetual Trophy' on behalf of Knights and Conquests from Sinead Fay

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

16 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Déirdre Orme, manager of Knights and Conquests, was delighted to accept 'The Carmel Fay Perpetual Trophy' on behalf of Knights and Conquests at a presentation night last Friday.

'Warrior Spirit' by Knights and Conquests Norman Heritage and Visitor Centre was awarded the Best Overall Entry in the Granard Easter Festival parade following independent adjudication.

PICTURES | Ukrainian families based in Longford town enjoy sundrenched tour of county's tourism gems

Screening of Clonfin set for Ballymahon Library

Ballymahon Library will host a screening of the documentary Clonfin on Tuesday, May 17 at 7.30pm.

The Perpetual Trophy was presented by Sinead Fay and is dedicated to the memory of her mother Carmel - former town councillor and community stalwart, who along with husband Paul, was deeply involved in Granard life.

Déirdre Orme commented, "Thank you to everyone that made this happen, it was our pleasure to take part and contribute a little to the colour and atmosphere of the festival. We'll be very proud to have 'The Carmel Fay Cup' on display in our centre.

“To the band of volunteers, this one is for you!

“To all who contributed to our award winning ensemble and all who continue to dedicate their time and effort to support our community project - míle, míle buíochas!"

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media