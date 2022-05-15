PICTURES | Ukrainian families based in Longford town enjoy sundrenched tour of county's tourism gems

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Saturday was a very special day for a group of 63 Ukrainian people currently based in Longford town. TIERNAN DOLAN was on hand to capture these lovely photographs

Ukrainian refugees hail ‘unbelievable’ volunteerism from Longford public Two Ukrainian women have heaped praise on the “unbelievable support” they have received from locals after fleeing the war torn nation in the midst of Russia’s ongoing invasion.

READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Kanes Travel provided free buses so that some of Longford's gems could be explored and enjoyed. First stop was Corlea Trackway where not only did they see one of Europe's oldest roads but they were also entertained by renowned traditional musician Noel Carberry, who was pleasantly surprised himself when one of the youngest children played a tune on his whistle.

Later a sundrenched Lanesboro welcomed the weary visitors who strolled and relaxed by the banks of the Shannon in the May warmth.

The final stop was Richmond Harbour where Tom Hanway provided the music for an appreciative audience. The canal bank memorial with the child's shoes, commemorating the 1,104 who, in famine times walked from Strokestown to Dublin before being shipped to Canada via Liverpool was particularly poignant for the Ukrainian visitors.

Longford music fans gear up for Forever Young Festival: where the 80s come alive This summer sees the return of the ‘Forever Young Festival’, an event that brings the explosive 80s back to life in full neon glory at the Palmerstown House Estate in Kildare.

For a few hours, those fleeing the war in their native country could relax a little while enjoying the peace, tranquility and safety of Co Longford.

The group want to thank all who have warmly welcomed them to Longford and made them feel part of the community.