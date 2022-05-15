Search

15 May 2022

RTÉ get the ball rolling on appointing Midlands reporter

Big shoes to fill! RTÉ update process of finding successor to Longford's Ciarán Mullooly as Midlands news correspondent

Conor Ganly

15 May 2022 3:46 PM

Nearly a year since Ciarán Mullooly retired from the Midlands news beat RTÉ is beginning the process to replace him.

The station has confirmed that it has now advertised "internally" for a new RTÉ Midlands Correspondent.

RTÉ confirmed earlier in 2022 that it intended advertise to fill the vacancy left by Longford man at some point this year.

The position has been vacant since Mr Mullooly announced he is to leave the broadcaster in June 2021 after nearly three decades covering news mainly in Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath.

The absence of a dedicated journalist in the region meant the station had to draft in Sinead Hussey, its northeast correspondent, to report from Tullamore on the death of Ashling Murphy. 

 

 

