RTÉ get the ball rolling on appointing Midlands reporter

Big shoes to fill! RTÉ update process of finding successor to Longford's Ciarán Mullooly as Midlands news correspondent
Nearly a year since Ciarán Mullooly retired from the Midlands news beat RTÉ is beginning the process to replace him.
The station has confirmed that it has now advertised "internally" for a new RTÉ Midlands Correspondent.
RTÉ confirmed earlier in 2022 that it intended advertise to fill the vacancy left by Longford man at some point this year.
Longford in the Northern section of the Tailteann Cup
The GAA has confirmed details around the new Tailteann Cup senior football competition in advance of the draw for the opening round of games with Longford pitted in the Northern section of the second tier championship along with neighbouring rivals Cavan.
The position has been vacant since Mr Mullooly announced he is to leave the broadcaster in June 2021 after nearly three decades covering news mainly in Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath.
The absence of a dedicated journalist in the region meant the station had to draft in Sinead Hussey, its northeast correspondent, to report from Tullamore on the death of Ashling Murphy.
Big shoes to fill! RTÉ update process of finding successor to Longford's Ciarán Mullooly as Midlands news correspondent
Liam has done the numbers, and yes that electric car can be cheaper to run than a petrol or diesel Picture: Pixabay
A man with over 40 previous convictions has been fined €150 for stealing a bottle of CBD oil from a Longford pharmacy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.