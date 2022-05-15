Lucky punter in Midlands scoops big win off just €1 bet
A punter in the Midlands made a tidy profit when a small flutter reaped huge dividends thanks to a run of lucky Lotto numbers this weekend.
The anonymous customer struck their wager in a Laois betting shop for Saturday evening’s Irish Lotto Plus 1 draw.
They had picked four numbers and placed a €1 accumulator on which landed them a win of €7,500.
When 3, 10, 16 and 23 all rolled out, the ambitious punt had paid off meaning the lucky customer was able to call back to the shop and exchange their betslip for a grand total of €7,501.
