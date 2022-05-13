Search

13 May 2022

Longford in the Northern section of the Tailteann Cup

First round game for Billy O’Loughlin’s side on May 28/29, draw on RTE Radio 1 on Monday morning

longford gaa

Longford senior football manager Billy O'Loughlin Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

13 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

The GAA has confirmed details around the new Tailteann Cup senior football competition in advance of the draw for the opening round of games with Longford pitted in the Northern section of the second tier championship along with neighbouring rivals Cavan and Leitrim.  

The draw will be made by GAA President Larry McCarthy next Monday morning on RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland at 8.35am.

This will be followed by a launch in Croke Park with confirmation of throw-in times and venues being made by C.C.C.C. in due course.

 Competing teams have been assigned to Northern and Southern sections in advance of the draw by the C.C.C.C. and are set out below. 

New York were drawn into the Southern Section at a C.C.C.C meeting earlier in the week. As only three teams from this Section will go to the Quarter-Final, any Preliminary Round games required will come from this section. 

The final list of teams will be confirmed on Sunday evening as both Westmeath and Tipperary will be eligible for the Sam Maguire Cup if they win their respective provincial semi-finals this weekend.

There are also a series of knock-on implications for the schedule of games in the Tailteann Cup and Senior Football Championship Qualifiers based on results this weekend and these will be determined by whether both, neither or one of Westmeath and Tipperary qualify for their respective provincial final. 

These scenarios are listed below:

Scenario 1 – Tipperary and Westmeath are both in the Tailteann Cup 
A preliminary Round is Required in the Southern Section with two fixtures and will involve the teams in the Southern section who did not qualify for a provincial semi-final only – Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Carlow, Wexford, Waterford
A further draw will be made to confirm the three pairings for the Southern Section Round 1 games. (New York will enter the Southern Section at the Quarter-Final Stage).

A draw will be made between the eight teams in the Northern Section to confirm the four pairings in Round 1. 
As a result, a Preliminary Round is not required in the Senior Football Championship. 
Scenario 2 – One of Tipperary/Westmeath in the Tailteann Cup.

A preliminary Round is Required in the Southern Section with one fixture and will involve the teams in the Southern section who did not qualify for a provincial semi-final only – Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Carlow, Wexford, Waterford
A further draw will be made to confirm the three pairings for the Southern Section Round 1 games. (New York will enter the Southern Section at the Quarter-Final Stage).

A draw will be made between the eight teams in the Northern Section to confirm the four pairings in Round 1. 
As a result, a Preliminary Round is required in the Senior Football Championship with one fixture, and a draw will be made between the teams who did not qualify for a provincial semi-final - Clare, Louth, Tyrone, Mayo and Armagh. 
Scenario 3 – Neither Tipperary/Westmeath in the Tailteann Cup.

A Preliminary Round is not Required in the Southern Section, and a draw will be made to confirm the three pairings for the Southern Section Round 1 games. (New York will enter the Southern Section at the Quarter-Final Stage)
A draw will be made between the eight teams in the Northern Section to confirm the four pairings in Round 1. 
As a result, a Preliminary Round is required in the Senior Football Championship with two fixtures, and a draw will be made between the teams who did not qualify for a provincial semi-final - Clare, Louth, Tyrone, Mayo and Armagh. 

Important items to note around the Tailteann Cup:

The Championship will be played on a knock-out basis, and organised geographically in Northern and Southern sections, up until the semi-final stage. There will be a draw made for each Round. New York will enter the Competition at the quarter-final stage.


Dates:
Preliminary Round (If required) | 21-22.05.2022 (Sat/Sun) 
Round 1 | 28-29.05.2022 (Sat/Sun)
Quarter-Finals | 04-05.06.2022 (Sat/Sun)
Semi-Finals | 19.06.2022 (Sun)
Final | 09.07.2022 (Sat)

Home Venues shall be used for the Preliminary Round, Round 1 and Quarter-Final games, with the first team drawn having Home Advantage. The Semi-Finals & Final will be played in Croke Park.  All games Winner on the Day. 

 Tailteann Cup Northern Section

Antrim

Fermanagh

Down

Sligo

London 

Longford

Leitrim

Cavan

Tailteann Cup Southern Section

Waterford

Laois

Offaly

Wicklow

Carlow

Wexford

Tipperary if eligible

Westmeath if eligible

New York (Enter at Quarter-Final Stage) 

Local News

