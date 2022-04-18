Longford gardaí arrest speeding learner driver who tests positive for cannabis

Over the Easter weekend, Longford gardaí arrested a speeding learner driver who tested positive for cannabis.
While on patrol, Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the N5 in Longford for driving at 149km in a 100km zone.
A woman has been fined a total of €800 after being found guilty of illegal dumping in Longford town.
They also found that the driver was driving on a learner permit unaccompanied by a qualified driver and the driver also tested positive for cannabis.
The driver was arrested and the car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.
