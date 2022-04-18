Judge hits woman in pocket for illegal dumping in Longford

A woman has been fined a total of €800 after being found guilty of illegal dumping in Longford town.

Bridget Harty, 1 Our Lady’s Place, Naas, Co Kildare was hit with a €200 fine along with €600 costs made against her after a large cache of waste was discovered by council officials at Aughnashanagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford on September 29 2021.

Litter warden with Longford County Council Declan Murtagh told of how he came across “several bags of domestic waste” which was found dumped on the side of local roadway.

Upon handing in photographs to Judge Bernadette Owens, Mr Murtagh said he was able to idenify the defendant after medical documentation belonging to Ms Harty was recovered from the rubbish which had been retrieved.

He added a notice was sent to Ms Harty's home address on September 29 with proof of the correspondence being handed into the court.

“She (Ms Harty) rang us afterwards to say she got the notice,” continued Mr Murtagh.

Ms Harty was not present at last Tuesday's court sitting and had no legal representation acting on her behalf.

Solicitor for Longford County Council Frank Gearty revealed the local authority's bill including clean up costs and legal fees amounted to €600.

Judge Bernadette Owens consequently fined Ms Harty €200 and awarded €600 in costs against.

She was given six months to pay the amount.