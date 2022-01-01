Search

01 Jan 2022

Record number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland on the first day of 2022

Record number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland on the first day of 2022

Record number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland on the first day of 2022

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A NEW record number of daily cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland by the Department of Health.

It says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 23,281 confirmed cases of the disease, this New Year's Day.

The previous record daily total of 20,554 was reported on December 30.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health says there were 656 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country at 8am this Saturday, of which 85 were in ICU.

Ballymahon restaurant Jolly Boys closed until further notice due to Covid-19

UPDATE: Man on Granard firearm charges released on bail

This compares to 682 patients with 86 in ICU at the same time on Friday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media