Ballymahon restaurant Jolly Boys closed until further notice due to Covid-19

Ballymahon restaurant Jolly Boys has announced its closure until further notice to ensure the safety of staff and customers as Covid numbers soar again.
In an announcement yesterday, Jolly Boys stated that they would be closing their dine-in service from today following some staff members testing positive for Covid and others awaiting PCR tests.
In a further statement posted on social media today, management revealed two more staff members have tested positive for Covid.
"We've decided to close our doors until further notice for both dine-in and takeaway from tomorrow, 1-1-22," the statement read.
"Our staff and customers' safety is more important than anything else. It wasn't an easy decision but it's the correct decision.
"We will keep you up to date on our reopening through our social media channels."
