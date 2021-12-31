UPDATE: Man on Granard firearm charges released on bail

A man found with a handgun, a magazine of ammunition, a balaclava and other items yesterday afternoon has been released on bail following a special district court sitting this evening.
The man, aged in his 40s, was stopped by uniformed Gardaí yesterday afternoon on suspicion of traffic offences.
Gardaí subsequently conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a handgun, a magazine of ammunition, a balaclava and other items.
The man appeared before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this evening charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
He was remanded on bail to reappear in March.
