Search

26 Nov 2021

Longford planners give green light for installation of ATM at Granard Credit Union

Longford planners give green light for installation of ATM at Granard Credit Union

Longford planners give green light for installation of ATM at Granard Credit Union

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Planning permission has been granted for the installation of an ATM at Granard Credit Union.

There was outrage in the north Longford town when Bank of Ireland announced it was withdrawing its ATM service from the town, leaving it with no on street ATM.

Bank of Ireland have ‘turned their backs on Granard’ with ATM withdrawal

North Longford town to be left with no on-street bank machine after October 8

Bank of Ireland chiefs have been accused of “turning their backs” on Granard after confirming plans to withdrawn its ATM from the town next month.

The Bank of Ireland branch in Granard closed on October 8, with the ATM service also ending on that date. 

Euronet 360 Finance Ltd (Irish Branch) applied to Longford County Council on September 30 for permission for the installation of an ATM machine to the existing front (south/east) elevation of Granard Credit Union, Barrack Street. 

Longford planners granted permission for the ATM with four conditions attached. 

Longford planners refuse permission for 'seriously obtrusive' Granard communications structure

Longford boil water notice set to remain in place until Christmas following EPA audit

'Further controls needed on filter operations at Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant to ensure safe water at all times'

Longford estate agent in PUP fraud probe cleared

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media