Longford planners give green light for installation of ATM at Granard Credit Union
Planning permission has been granted for the installation of an ATM at Granard Credit Union.
There was outrage in the north Longford town when Bank of Ireland announced it was withdrawing its ATM service from the town, leaving it with no on street ATM.
Bank of Ireland have ‘turned their backs on Granard’ with ATM withdrawal
Bank of Ireland chiefs have been accused of “turning their backs” on Granard after confirming plans to withdrawn its ATM from the town next month.
The Bank of Ireland branch in Granard closed on October 8, with the ATM service also ending on that date.
Euronet 360 Finance Ltd (Irish Branch) applied to Longford County Council on September 30 for permission for the installation of an ATM machine to the existing front (south/east) elevation of Granard Credit Union, Barrack Street.
Longford planners granted permission for the ATM with four conditions attached.
