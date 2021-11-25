Search

25 Nov 2021

Longford planners refuse permission for 'seriously obtrusive' Granard communications structure

Longford County Council planners have refused planning permission for the development of a communications structure in Granard, citing that it would be 'seriously obtrusive' and 'likely to have a negative impact on the scenic, heritage and cultural value of the area'.

Eircom Ltd applied to the local authority on September 28 last for permission for the installation of a 15 metres monopole carrying antennas, a dish, associated equipment, ground-based equipment cabinets, fence and all associated site development works at L5128 Road, Granardkill, Granard.

Eircom said the development would provide for wireless data and broadband services.

The Longford County Council planning department received a number of submissions in relation to the application.  

And in its decision of November 17, the local authority outlined that 'the proposed development, by way of its size, design and location, would likely to have a negative impact on the scenic, heritage and cultural value of the area, and the landscape features of special historic and cultural interest protected in the Longford County Development Plan 2015-2021'. 

Another reason given for refusal was that 'taking into account the existing structures of a similar nature, including the aerial structure at this location, the proposed development would, if permitted, add to the existing visual clutter at this elevated summit location and, as such, would be seriously obtrusive of the landscape'. 

