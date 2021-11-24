Romance blossomed for Longford after motorbike ended up in a ditch

Love moves in mysterious ways and so it proved for well known Longford couple, John and Rose Sorohan, who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on November 22.

As their daughter Eileen explained, “They met when Dad’s motorbike lost power going around a bad bend between Drumlish and Ballinamuck and he ended up in a ditch when our mum Rose came along and helped him, and so romance blossomed.”

John, originally from Fardromin in Ballinamuck, and Rose, née McGee, originally from Bandra, Drumlish, walked down the aisle for their marriage ceremony on a Wednesday morning in 1961 in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck.

They and all their guests then travelled to Edgeworthstown for the wedding breakfast in the Mostrim Arms.

Following this they headed to Athlone to begin their honeymoon, dropping some of their guests home to Lanesboro on the way.

The couple’s first home was on Convent Road in Longford, with John building up his wholesale business of delivering sweets, crisps, minerals and all confectionery to shops in Longford and Leitrim while running a small shop himself on Convent Road.

After the birth of their first child (Cathal) they moved to Newtownforbes where they have lived since increasing the family with Teresa, Sean, Eileen, Laura and Gary (their six children).

John continued in the wholesale business until retirement in 2000.

John and Rose now have eleven grandchildren - Sharon Sorohan, Claire Mulleady, Bridget Sorohan, Alan Sorohan, Mark Mulleady, David Mulleady, Sean Sorohan, Josh Sorohan, Grace McVeigh, Jack McVeigh and Fionn McVeigh.

The couple navigated Covid-19 together, Rose cooking and baking homemade bread each day, John maintaining the house and lawn.

Both are avid GAA fans and support Clonguish, and their youngest son introduced them to live streaming so they got to watch county championship matches from their home when they could not attend due to the pandemic. Technology also helped them attend Mass, tuning in to Fr Ciaran McGovern’s Mass in Newtownforbes from their own home, sometimes tuning in to Fr Charlie Healy’s mass in Carrickedmond parish, Fr Charlie is John’s nephew.

Both priests helped John and Rose celebrate their diamond anniversary Mass on Saturday last in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes church.

Congratulations to John and Rose, and they expressed thanks to all their family (especially son Sean, wife Mary and their son Sean who travelled from New York) and friends who joined with them in their celebration.