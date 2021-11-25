Longford boil water notice set to remain in place until Christmas following EPA audit

The Longford boil water notice, in place since November 3 and affecting over 17,500 consumers, is set to remain in place until at least Christmas following an EPA audit conducted today (Thursday, November 26) at the Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant.

An Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson confirmed to www.longfordleader.ie that during their audit the Lough Forbes plant 'was producing safe water'. However it stressed that 'further controls are needed on filter operations to ensure safe water at all times'.

The EPA spokesperson revealed that the 'findings of the audit were communicated to representatives of Irish Water and Longford County Council who attended today's audit'. And that 'the EPA will issue an audit report to Irish Water within 1 month of today’s audit'.

The spokesperson said the EPA will continue to liaise with Irish Water on this matter, pointing out that 'the EPA does not have a statutory role in the decision to impose or lift a boil water notice'. "Such decisions are taken when Irish Water and the HSE consult and agree on whether there is a need to inform consumers about a impact to water quality that may pose a risk to public health."

Confirming that the audit took place today, the EPA spokesperson stated:

"The EPA undertook an audit of the Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant today (November 25), to assess the performance of the plant which is currently on a boil water notice for all consumers of the Longford Central public water supply.

"The audit was undertaken in line with EPA’s risk based audit programme, and as part of the EPA’s statutory, independent functions as regulator for drinking water quality in public water supplies.

"The audit found that the plant was producing safe water during the audit. However further controls are needed on filter operations to ensure that the plant consistently meets the levels of performance required to provide adequate treatment to ensure safe water at all times.

"Irish Water and Longford County Council have identified further measures to improve filter operations at the plant. The EPA will continue to liaise with Irish Water on this matter.

"The findings of the audit were communicated to representatives of Irish Water and Longford County Council who attended today’s audit. The EPA will issue an audit report to Irish Water within 1 month of today’s audit and that report will be available on EPA’s website in due course."