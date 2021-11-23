Search

23/11/2021

Boil water notice for 17,500 Longford people remains in place

Boil water notice for 17,500 Longford people remains in place

The Lough Forbes water treatment plant: Boil water notice for 17,500 Longford people remains in place

The boil water notice affecting 17.500 people on the Longford Central Public Water Supply remains in place this evening to protect the health of customers. 

The notice was issued on November 3 last in consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE). 

Areas affected include Longford Town; Newtownforbes; Balinalee; part of Edgeworthstown; part of Drumlish; part of Killashee and surrounding areas. 

Irish Water says their primary focus is and always will be the protection of public health.

"It is not possible to indicate how long the boil water notice will last at present and all customers on this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice."

Irish Water and Longford County Council are progressing with repairs onsite, flushing of the network and sampling of water supplies. 

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will complete an audit of the Lough Forbes water treatment plant this week.

John Gavin, Asset Operations Lead with Irish Water, has acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community and regrets the inconvenience to impacted customers, adding. “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect customers. We are working closely with Longford County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers and to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly as it is safe to do so, in consultation with the HSE. Works are currently underway at Lough Forbes plant to increase its capacity, provide increased resilience, and safeguard the supply for the future,” he added.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice and are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled. Those who have concerns can contact the Irish Water customer care team on 1800 278 278.

Customers can check if they are impacted by this Boil Water Notice by visiting www.water.ie/help/water-quality/  and entering their property’s Eircode in the search bar.

