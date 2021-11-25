Search

25 Nov 2021

Significant milestone as Longford lady celebrates her 100th birthday

Congratulations and best wishes to Mrs Bridie Brady of Dring who celebrates her 100th birthday this Thursday, November 25

Sean Kilbride

bunlahynotes5@gmail.com

Many congratulations to Bridie Brady who celebrates her 100th birthday today, Thursday, November 25.

Celebrations took place on Sunday, November 14 in the home of her son Seamus, his wife Joan and family.

Huge thank you to Fr Simon Cadam who made himself available to be there to celebrate a special mass for Bridie, also Sister Maeve Brady who joined in with the family on this special occasion.

To Bridie's grandchildren Stephen, Nathan and Rebekah who provided the beautiful singing and music, a wonderful day was had by all.

Continued good health and happiness to Bridie, and may she celebrate many more birthdays.

