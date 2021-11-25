Longford Intermediate champions Colmcille conquer Kilkerley Emmets in the Leinster club series

Pictured is Megan Jobe who scored 2-5 for Colmcille in the win over Kilkerley Emmets (Louth) in the Leinster Junior Club first round game
The Longford Intermediate champions Colmcille crossed the first hurdle in the Leinster Junior Club competition when they proved too strong for Louth opponents Kilkerley Emmets at McGee Park on Saturday last.
Colmcille . . . 2-18 Kilkerley Emmets (Louth) . . . 3-7
Colmcille got off to a dream start with a goal from Megan Jobe. Kilkerley levelled things shortly after when a long ball into the square by Lucy Litchfield bounced into the net.
Colmcille settled well and shot some lovely scores through Megan Jobe, Michelle Farrell and Maebh Grant to establish a comfortable 1-9 to 1-3 lead at half-time.
Colmcille started strongly in the second half with two quick points from Michelle Farrell and Nessa Farley. Grainne Reilly then produced the score of the game with a strong run and interplay with Shannon Bransfield before finishing the move herself with a point.
Kilkerley fought back gamely in the final quarter, with Ella McEnteggart scoring two goals and Ciara Lennon also prominent throughout.
Colmcille finished with a flourish with fine scores from Emma-Jane Hawkins, Caroline Doyle and Maria Farley to run out comprehensive winners in the end.
Scorers: - Colmcille: Megan Jobe 2-5 (0-3f), Michelle Farrell 0-5, Maebh Grant 0-3, Nessa Farley 0-1, Grainne Reilly 0-1, Emma-Jane Hawkins 0-1, Caroline Doyle 0-1, Maria Farley 0-1.
Scorers - Kilkerley Emmets: Lucy Litchfield 1-0, Ciara Lennon 0-5, Aishling Quigley 0-1, Ella McEnteggart 2-1.
COLMCILLE: Ruth Jones; Kate O’Reilly, Emma-Jane Hawkins, Catriona Farrelly; Mya Murtagh, Grainne Reilly, Maebh Grant; Michelle Farrell, Nessa Farley; Shauna McCabe, Erica Coen, Emma McKeon; Sarah Macken, Megan Jobe, Shannon Bransfield.
Subs:- Caroline Doyle for E Coen; Maria Farley for S Bransfield; Rebecca Murphy for K O’Reilly, Kaela Brady for EJ Hawkins.
KILKERLEY EMMETS: Eimear McEnteggart; Aoife Clarke, Blainaid Crawley, Sinead Kneel; Aishling Quigley, Leah Hoey, Enya Kampes; Claire Clifford, Sophia Stitt; Fiona O’Neill, Ella McEnteggart, Lucy Litchfield; Anne Marie Kane, Ciara Lennon, Ciara Sharkey.
Referee: Paul O’Malley (Westmeath).
