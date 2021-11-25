Longford estate agent in PUP fraud probe cleared

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided against pursuing a Longford estate agent over alleged fraudulent claiming of the State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).
Fintan McGill (65), Kilmacannon, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, appeared back in May charged with ten counts of fraudulently claiming the State's welfare support scheme.
The alleged charges dated over a two-month period between April 28, 2020, and June 30, 2020, all of which allegedly took place at Ulster Bank, Main Street, Longford, under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.
However, at last week's district court sitting, State Solicitor Mark Connellan informed the court the DPP was “not pursuing the matter”.
Carol Daly,standing in for Mr McGill's solicitor Joan Harrington, said it was her intention to address the court at a later juncture.
Mr Connellan said he had no difficulty in deferring the case, but warned any application for costs to be awarded against the State would be “vigorously pursued”.
Judge Owens consequently adjourned the case to a sitting of Longford District Court on December 7.
