Patients advised to consider their options as Mullingar hospital 'is extremely busy and in escalation'
The Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult and Paediatric Emergency Departments are both extremely busy this evening, according to a spokesperson from Ireland East Hospital Group.
The spokesperson added, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult and Paediatric In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care.
"We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.
"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen.
"Adult and Paediatric Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.
"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period.
