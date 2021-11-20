Gardaí seek assistance in tracing missing Edgeworthstown teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Louise Little
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Louise Little who has been missing from Edgeworthstown, County Longford since Tuesday, 16th November 2021.
Louise is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, long black hair and blue eyes.
Louise is also known to frequent the Ballinasloe area of County Galway.
Anyone with information on Louise's whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Cllr Mark Casey has reopened the debate on concerns surrounding the rollout of the Just Transition Fund
John McCord and his brother Andrew as kids. John is currently doing a Movember challenge in memory of his late brother
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.