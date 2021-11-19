Man held over alleged assault in Longford town

Longford garda station
A man in his thirties is in garda custody tonight following an alleged assault in Longford town earlier today.
The man was arrested earlier today following an incident on Ballymahon Street.
Gardai have said they are also investigating 'other offences' stemming from the same episode as part of their enquires.
The man is currently being detained at Longford garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
