Time for talking about Just Transition is over, says Longford county councillor

Cllr Mark Casey has reopened the debate on concerns surrounding the rollout of the Just Transition Fund
An EU led scheme set up to assist communities affected by the phasing out of peat for electricity has, not for the first time come in for rebuke from local politicians.
A five strong delegation is expected to meet ESB management amid concerns about the rollout of the Just Transition Fund.
Cllr Mark Casey said locals in the wider Lanesboro community were growing increasingly alarmed at the region's long term future following the closure of its power station last December.
“There was talk of €6m and other local projects,” he said.
“Well, the time for talking is now over.”
