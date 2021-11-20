Gardaí in midlands appeal for witnesses after male pedestrian dies in hospital following collision
Gardaí and emergency services in the midlands attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N80 at Clonsoghey in Co Laois, this morning, Saturday, November 20, 2021.
The collision involved a van and a pedestrian and occurred at approximately 7.30am.
The pedestrian, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise where he later passed away from his injuries.
A post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the van was uninjured.
An examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is currently taking place and the road remains closed at this time.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Man held over alleged assault in Longford town
A man in his thirties is in garda custody tonight following an alleged assault in Longford town earlier today.
Cllr Mark Casey has reopened the debate on concerns surrounding the rollout of the Just Transition Fund
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.