Search

20/11/2021

Gardaí in midlands appeal for witnesses after male pedestrian dies in hospital following collision

Gardaí in midlands appeal for witnesses after male pedestrian dies in hospital following collision

Gardaí in midlands appeal for witnesses after male pedestrian dies in hospital following collision

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí and emergency services in the midlands attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N80 at Clonsoghey in Co Laois, this morning, Saturday, November 20, 2021.
 
The collision involved a van and a pedestrian and occurred at approximately 7.30am.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise where he later passed away from his injuries. 
 
A post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the van was uninjured.
 
An examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is currently taking place and the road remains closed at this time.
 
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Longford gardaí seek assistance in tracing missing Edgeworthstown teen

Man held over alleged assault in Longford town

A man in his thirties is in garda custody tonight following an alleged assault in Longford town earlier today.

WATCH: 'Snow likely' as official forecast predicts 'significant wintry weather' could be on the way

Complicated weather pattern certain to cause burst in the jet stream that could cause a snow hit

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media