Search

19/11/2021

Longford Town no match for rampant Finn Harps

2021 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division - Final Round

airtricity league premier division

Action from the Finn Harps v Longford Town Premier Division league clash at a packed Finn Park in Ballybofey on Friday night

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Finn Harps got the result they required to make absolutely certain of their place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division next season when they cruised to a most emphatic win over Longford Town in Ballybofey on Friday night.

Finn Harps . . . 5    Longford Town . . . 0

The Town, under the guidance of caretaker manager John Martin, were no match for the rampant Donegal side who led 2-0 at the break and scored three more goals in the second half to secure their top flight status in avoiding the relegation play-off.

While already relegated Longford had nothing but pride to play for, it was a very disappointing end to a torrid season with the midlanders failing to win any of their away fixtures on their brief return to the top flight. 

Goals from Will Seymore’s header, a Ryan Connolly cracker and a Karl O’Sullivan shot that took a huge deflection meant Harps were 3-0 up just before the 50th minute.

Tunde Owolabi’s fourth soon followed and Luke Rudden added his first goal for the club two minutes into injury time when Town keeper Lee Steacy couldn’t keep his shot out following a pass from O’Sullivan.

With Finn Harps winning with ease, it is second from bottom Waterford who are now facing First Division opponents UCD in the promotion/relegation play-off to determine who will claim the last Premier Division spot for the 2022 season.

Finn Harps: Gerard Doherty; Ethan Boyle, Dave Webster, Shane McEleney, Jordan Mustoe (Johnny Dunleavy, half-time); Karl O’Sullivan, Ryan Connolly, Mark Coyle, Will Seymore (Dan Hawkins, 83 mins); Barry McNamee (Mark Timlin, 77 mins); Tunde Owolabi (Luke Rudden 89 mins). 

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy (Mick McDonnell, half-time), Joe Manley, Aaron O’Driscoll, Paddy Kirk; Aaron Robinson, Aodh Dervin (Matthew O’Brien, 69 mins); Dean Williams (Aaron Dobbs, 69 mins), Darragh Nugent (Dean Zambra, 55 mins), Conor Davis (Aaron McNally, 55 mins); Rob Manley.

Referee: John McLoughlin.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media