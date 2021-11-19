Longford Town no match for rampant Finn Harps

Finn Harps got the result they required to make absolutely certain of their place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division next season when they cruised to a most emphatic win over Longford Town in Ballybofey on Friday night.

Finn Harps . . . 5 Longford Town . . . 0

The Town, under the guidance of caretaker manager John Martin, were no match for the rampant Donegal side who led 2-0 at the break and scored three more goals in the second half to secure their top flight status in avoiding the relegation play-off.

While already relegated Longford had nothing but pride to play for, it was a very disappointing end to a torrid season with the midlanders failing to win any of their away fixtures on their brief return to the top flight.

Goals from Will Seymore’s header, a Ryan Connolly cracker and a Karl O’Sullivan shot that took a huge deflection meant Harps were 3-0 up just before the 50th minute.

Tunde Owolabi’s fourth soon followed and Luke Rudden added his first goal for the club two minutes into injury time when Town keeper Lee Steacy couldn’t keep his shot out following a pass from O’Sullivan.

With Finn Harps winning with ease, it is second from bottom Waterford who are now facing First Division opponents UCD in the promotion/relegation play-off to determine who will claim the last Premier Division spot for the 2022 season.

Finn Harps: Gerard Doherty; Ethan Boyle, Dave Webster, Shane McEleney, Jordan Mustoe (Johnny Dunleavy, half-time); Karl O’Sullivan, Ryan Connolly, Mark Coyle, Will Seymore (Dan Hawkins, 83 mins); Barry McNamee (Mark Timlin, 77 mins); Tunde Owolabi (Luke Rudden 89 mins).

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy (Mick McDonnell, half-time), Joe Manley, Aaron O’Driscoll, Paddy Kirk; Aaron Robinson, Aodh Dervin (Matthew O’Brien, 69 mins); Dean Williams (Aaron Dobbs, 69 mins), Darragh Nugent (Dean Zambra, 55 mins), Conor Davis (Aaron McNally, 55 mins); Rob Manley.

Referee: John McLoughlin.