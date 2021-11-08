Ciara Flynn on Power Drive: Proud occasion for Flynn family as Longford jockey records landmark first winner
It was a great day at Dundalk on Wednesday for the Colehill-based Flynn family, as ten-pounds claimer Ciara showed tremendous enterprise when steering Power Drive, trained by her father Paul, to score in the first division of Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap over a mile and two furlongs.
It was a landmark first winner for the rider, who got her licence in June and she did it in style, establishing a four-length advantage two furlongs out on the son of Medicean and that was enough to keep the chasing pack at bay, a half-length being the distance at the line.
Special moment for Ciara Flynn after riding her first winner aboard Power Drive, trained by her father Paul @DundalkStadium pic.twitter.com/gbc4VWif2a— Irishracing.com Live (@IrishRacing365) November 3, 2021
Upcoming Fixtures
Dundalk – Wednesday, November 10 (First Race 2.20pm)
Clonmel – Thursday, November 11 (First Race 12.15pm)
Dundalk – Friday, November 12 (First Race 3.45pm)
Punchestown – Saturday, November 13 (First Race 12 noon)
Punchestown – Sunday, November 14 (First Race 12 noon)
Cork – Sunday, November 14 (First Race 11.50am)
