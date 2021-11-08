Search

08/11/2021

Proud occasion for Flynn family as Longford jockey records landmark first winner

Proud occasion for Flynn family as Longford jockey records landmark first winner

Ciara Flynn on Power Drive: Proud occasion for Flynn family as Longford jockey records landmark first winner

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

It was a great day at Dundalk on Wednesday for the Colehill-based Flynn family, as ten-pounds claimer Ciara showed tremendous enterprise when steering Power Drive, trained by her father Paul, to score in the first division of Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap over a mile and two furlongs.

Longford trainer Paul Flynn returns to winners enclosure

Longford trainer Paul Flynn enjoys success at Limerick with Railway Muice

It was a landmark first winner for the rider, who got her licence in June and she did it in style, establishing a four-length advantage two furlongs out on the son of Medicean and that was enough to keep the chasing pack at bay, a half-length being the distance at the line.

Success for Longford trainer at Kilbeggan

Upcoming Fixtures

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 10 (First Race 2.20pm)

Clonmel – Thursday, November 11 (First Race 12.15pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 12 (First Race 3.45pm)

Punchestown – Saturday, November 13 (First Race 12 noon)

Punchestown – Sunday, November 14 (First Race 12 noon)

Cork – Sunday, November 14 (First Race 11.50am)

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media