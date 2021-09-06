Search

Success for Longford trainer at Kilbeggan

File photo: Longford trainer Paul Flynn and Jockey Tom Doyle celebrating after Moon Dice won the 2011 Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap (Grade A) Picture: Paul Mohan / SPORTSFILE

It was tight, but the Paul Flynn-trained Railway Muice just prevailed to win the opening division of the three-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle at Kilbeggan on Friday evening.

To the delight of the Make Pigs Fly Syndicate, the 12/1 chance battled well under Luke Dempsey to score by a head from the Michael Hourigan-trained Finding Joy.

