Success for Longford trainer at Kilbeggan

File photo: Longford trainer Paul Flynn and Jockey Tom Doyle celebrating after Moon Dice won the 2011 Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap (Grade A) Picture: Paul Mohan / SPORTSFILE
It was tight, but the Paul Flynn-trained Railway Muice just prevailed to win the opening division of the three-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle at Kilbeggan on Friday evening.
To the delight of the Make Pigs Fly Syndicate, the 12/1 chance battled well under Luke Dempsey to score by a head from the Michael Hourigan-trained Finding Joy.
Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta bounce back to master Clonguish
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s improved significantly on their lacklustre 2020 semi-final performance against Longford Slashers a couple of weeks ago to brush aside the challenge of a youthful Clonguish side in the senior championship clash at Maguire Park on Sunday evening.
Upcoming Fixtures
Galway – Tuesday, September 7 (First Race 3.55pm)
Cork – Wednesday, September 8 (First Race 4.05pm)
Ballinrobe – Friday, September 10 (First Race 3.55pm)
Leopardstown – Saturday, September 11 (First Race 12.40pm)
Curragh – Sunday, September 12 (First Race 1.45pm)
More News
Gardai have launched an investigation after a woman in her seventies was injured following a two car collision in Ballinamuck this evening
